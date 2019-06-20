Douglas bids retiring manager farewell

Bill LeFevere (center) had an inkling the Douglas City Manager’s job was dangerous when he took it, but who could have anticipated spaghetti lines, Peterson “volcanoes,” backyard chickens and more situations specific to the Village of Friendliness nine years brings? City council, staff and the community thanked LeFevere, retiring at the end of June, before Monday’s council meeting hosting an open house attended by luminaries such as (from left, rear) retired clerk Jeanie Neve, incoming city manager Rich LaBombard and (front) Abbie Neuens. (Photo by Scott Sullivan)