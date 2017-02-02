Douglas businessman pleads no contest, jailed

By Daniel Pepper

Staff Writer

Douglas businessman Nick DeMond is now in the Allegan County jail as he awaits sentencing for molesting his granddaughter.

DeMond, 45, entered a no contest plea to a charge of assault with intent to commit sexual penetration Monday in Allegan County Circuit Court.

Judge Margaret Zuzich Bakker found DeMond guilty of the crime after reading from a police report from Michigan State Police Troop-er Andrew Jamrog, which quoted from an interview with the victim conducted at Safe Harbor in Allegan.

“She says it started when she was six and her grandpa would touch her places when she slept in the same room with him. She said it happened until she was nine years old and she told her mom,” Bakker said.

The alleged incidents took place between 2007 and 2011, then ceased.

The girl specified she’d been touched on both her chest and vaginal area and that she’d wake up from sleeping and find her grandfather’s hands on her. She also said once she tried to get out of bed when he was touching her and he held her down. The report Bakker read from quoted the victim as saying she’d told her mother about being touched on her chest only at the time, but not the rest of it.

“Mr. DeMond was interviewed and maintained that he couldn’t recall due to being very intoxicated,” Bakker said.

With his plea, DeMond agreed he did not contest the charges and allowed Bakker to determine his guilt based on the police report.

Assistant county prosecutor Myrene Koch said the plea should be allowed because DeMond had maintained he had no memory of committing the sexual assaults because he’d been drinking heavily. DeMond’s lawyer, James Michael McEwen, agreed.

The plea was the result of an agreement with prosecutors where DeMond agreed to plead no contest to the felony, which requires lifetime registration as a sex offender and monitoring.

In exchange, prosecutors agreed to drop two more-serious charges of second-degree criminal sexual conduct against a person under 13 years old. Prosecutors also agreed not to recommend Bakker sentence DeMond to a term in state prison.

The judge is not bound by any recommendations or by the advisory sentencing guidelines which will be developed by the probation department between now and sentencing.

At the end of the hearing, DeMond said goodbye, hugged several supporters in the gallery and handed over his winter coat before being shackled and taken to jail by deputies. State law requires anyone who pleads to assault with intent to commit sexual penetration have their bond revoked.

A sentencing hearing in the case is scheduled for Monday, March 20, at 9 a.m.