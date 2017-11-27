Douglas buys 66th St. land, eyes DPW site

By Scott Sullivan

Editor

Douglas City Council agreed Monday to buy a now-vacant former orchard on 66th Street in Saugatuck Township to possibly house Department of Public Works operations.

Members agreed to pay $48,873.27 to ATA National Title Group of Livonia to acquire 9.59 acres south of Wiley Road and east of I-196 now owned by Donald Carpenter of Grand Rapids with a closing date set Tuesday, Nov. 21.

Its 2016 state-equalized and taxable values were $32,200. A due-diligence study was performed to protect the city from prior environmental issues.

The city has long looked to relocate DPW operations now housed at two landlocked sites: 486 S. Water St. and the corner of Wiley, plus a smaller storage facility at Wade’s Bayou Park.

Douglas is eyeing plans to transform the latter park into a public marina and remove the DPW facility from its downtown waterfront there.

It also seeks more space for storage and operations for public works, which is responsible for maintaining 17 miles of city streets. This work includes sweeping, paving, snow removal and salting, pothole repair, crosswalk maintenance, traffic sign placement and striping.

In addition, the DPW maintains city hall, its garage and the Saugatuck-Douglas Police Department building; parks, playgrounds, ball fields, boat launch facilities, bridges, public restrooms and beach; plants new trees in public rights-of-way and trims city-owned trees; maintains downtown street lighting, landscaping and parking lots; hangs seasonal banners; assists general setup and cleanup of civic events and maintains city-owned equipment.

Douglas in 2013, bought 16.5 acres of the former Mi Ro Golf Course north of Wiley and west of Ferry Street from Joe Migas for $196,600, then annexed that land — which was adjacent to the then western city limits — from the township with an eye to moving some public works operations there.

The city dropped that plan after residential neighbors’ protests. That land, also west of the now-vacant former Haworth plant, remains undeveloped.