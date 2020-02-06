Douglas Chief loses ‘interim’ tag

now playing

BY SCOTT SULLIVAN

EDITOR

Steve Kent, Douglas Interium

Police Chief so

long some thought that status

might be permanent,

was named full-time chief

by city council Monday.

Kent, a 33-year full-time

department member, is

hardly a fly-by-night type.

He had long served as captain

prior to succeeding

Chief Ken Giles when

Giles retired.

“Steve served as interim

chief for three years, one

month and three days, not

that anyone’s counting,”

said city manager Rich

LaBombard. “He’s done a

solid job. We have recognized

that.”

Kent, whose promotion

will take effect Tuesday,

Feb. 18, heads a staff of

two corporals, an officer

and an administrative

clerk, plus multiple parttime

officers.

The city charter specifies

the police chief as an administrative

officer position

necessary for the

proper function of the city.

As such, the position is appointed

by council with the

recommendation of the

city manager.

Audience members in attendance

Monday celebrated

Kent’s promotion with a

round of applause upon the

motion being passed.