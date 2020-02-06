Douglas Chief loses ‘interim’ tag
BY SCOTT SULLIVAN
EDITOR
Steve Kent, Douglas Interium
Police Chief so
long some thought that status
might be permanent,
was named full-time chief
by city council Monday.
Kent, a 33-year full-time
department member, is
hardly a fly-by-night type.
He had long served as captain
prior to succeeding
Chief Ken Giles when
Giles retired.
“Steve served as interim
chief for three years, one
month and three days, not
that anyone’s counting,”
said city manager Rich
LaBombard. “He’s done a
solid job. We have recognized
that.”
Kent, whose promotion
will take effect Tuesday,
Feb. 18, heads a staff of
two corporals, an officer
and an administrative
clerk, plus multiple parttime
officers.
The city charter specifies
the police chief as an administrative
officer position
necessary for the
proper function of the city.
As such, the position is appointed
by council with the
recommendation of the
city manager.
Audience members in attendance
Monday celebrated
Kent’s promotion with a
round of applause upon the
motion being passed.