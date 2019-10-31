Douglas City Council votes will be by write-in

Everyone running for three open two-year seats on Douglas City Council Nov. 5 will be a write-in candidate, due to a new state election law contributing to a clerical error in city hall.

Incumbents Kathy Mooradian, Greg Harvath and Cathy North, plus challenger Jerry Donovan have announced for the openings.

They and any others seeking the seats will be chosen by voters writing the names of their chosen candidates on their ballots.

Polls will be open in city hall, 86 W. Center St.,Tuesday, Nov. 5, from 7 a.m. until 8 p.m.

Pictured alphabettically from left, Jerry Donovan, Greg Harvath, Kathy Mooradian and Cathy North.