Virus restrictions ease, still inplace

It has been a long, slow recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic and Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s “Stay Home, Stay Safe” executive orders. But some headway is being made.

Whitmer last week extended her Michigan stay-home order through May 28 while loosening some restrictions on businesses.

Manufacturing was allowed to restart Monday. Real estate showings and transactions are permitted in person but limited to four people. Still no open houses.

Traditional outdoor work such as construction — as seen at the new Saugatuck-Douglas District Library site (see related story this week) and landscaping — have resumed as well.

Saugatuck City Council (see another related story this week) OK’d a blanket license allowing downtown shops to offer buyers curbside pickups, in addition to restaurants providing drive-through and curbside pickups.

Power boating, golf and other outdoor activities have seen green lights too.

The latest order requires continued indoor use of face masks and six feet of social distancing, the “flatten the curve” idea being to minimize spread of the virus so medical testing, treatment and developing a vaccine to prevent it can catch up with the rising need for them all..

The Detroit area — with its dense population, international airport and commerce — remains the epicenter of virus cases and deaths in Michigan.

Confirmed cases rose to 153 in Allegan County, including ones in Douglas, Saugatuck and Fennville zip codes, according to the health department, with two deaths also from the virus.

Recent unemployment numbers remain alarming. Local governments continue to hold public meetings via teleconferencing and offering remote staffing hours until offices can reopen.