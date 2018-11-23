Home Around Town Douglas DDA to replace blown down sign
Douglas DDA to replace blown down sign
By Scott Sullivan

Editor

Signs point to the Douglas Downtown Development Authority replacing a sign pointing to downtown that blew down Oct. 20 after Monday’s city council meeting.

Council, acting on revocable license policy enacted since the original sign was placed near the corner of Center Street and Blue Star Highway, agreed to allow the DDA to use the same space for a temporary sign on the city’s right-of-way pending satisfaction of conditions.

The former sign blew down in a windstorm five days after it was augmented with a red arrow affixed to its top pointing to downtown. Its temporary replacement will be installed before Thanksgiving, DDA members said.

As a former state highway, the Blue Star right-of-way is 120 feet wide (60 feet from either side of the center line). The pavement itself at the corner is 60 feet wide, leaving 30 feet of R-O-W on either side.

The proposed sign relocation is 21 feet from the traveled part of the roadway, allowing motorists sight distance while causing minimal safety hazards. The city has approved similar agreements elsewhere on the highway corridor.

The DDA plans to place a 6 x 9.5-foot marine grade wood sign created by Fast Signs of Holland (see diagram nearby) costing $1,409.47 to replace the blown-down marker. It erected a similar sign this fall at the southeast corner of Blue Star and Main Street.

The temporary sign will stand 8 feet, 8 inches tall and be anchored by side posts sunk 42 inches into the ground, per diagrams.

