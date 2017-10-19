Douglas dedicates old barrel, new trail Friday

By Scott Sullivan

Douglas will celebrate completion of its Old Root Beer Barrel and new Beach to Bayou Trail Friday, Oct. 20, at the Barrel site, southwest corner of Center and Ferry streets, starting at 1 p.m.

The 17-foot tall barrel, a concession stand from which root beer and foot-long hot dogs were sold from the 1950s to mid-1970s, sat dormant and decayed for decades until 2011, when Saugatuck Douglas Historical Society members heard it was slated for demolition.

Friends of the Barrel raised funds to save it. They cleaned out and dismantled the structure, then sanded, repaired and refinished the barrel’s 120 curved redwood staves, plus made new ones.

The refurbished materials were stored in a barn while alternative sites and potential uses were weighed with Douglas officials. It was placed on city-owned land last summer and since then has had landscaping done around it, lighting and signage installed, plus more.

The city has also completed work on its two-mile Beach to Bayou Trail on the north side of Center Street from Wade’s Bayou to Lakeshore Drive and the Douglas Beach on Lake Michigan.

Work on its westernmost 0.4 miles from Wilderness Ridge to the lake was delayed last summer by concurrent engineering concerns extending the Warnock Drain. Now that stretch is completed too.

Friday’s fun will include a ribbon-cutting ceremony, root beer floats, hot dogs, trail mix and speech by Mayor Jim Wiley. All are invited, free.