Douglas DPW head to retire
Douglas DPW head to retire

Douglas DPW head to retire

By Scott Sullivan

Editor

Twelve-year Douglas Department of Public Works Director Max Rodgers is retiring.

Rodgers March 29 confirmed a March 13 conversation with city manager Bill LeFevere that his last day here will be July 27.

Rodgers became DPW director in 2006, not long after the former village became a city. The department is responsible for maintaining the 17 miles of streets within city limits, including sweeping, paving, snow removal and salting, pothole repair, crosswalk maintenance, traffic sign placement and striping.

The DPW also maintains its own garage, city hall, the Saugatuck-Douglas Police building, parks, playgrounds, ball fields, boat launch facilities, bridges, public restrooms, downtown street lighting, landscaping, parking lots and city-owned equipment.

Members conduct seasonal leaf, brush and yard waste pickups, plant new trees in public rights-of way, maintain and trim city-owned trees, hang seasonal banners and help set up and clean up of civic events.

“I have enjoyed being part of the changes and growth of the City of Douglas for the last 12 years,” Rodgers wrote LeFevere in his retirement letter, shared Monday with city council. “I would like to think that I have made many contributions to Douglas over the years.

“While I look forward to enjoying my retirement, I will miss being part of the team,” he continued. “I will be glad to provide whatever assistance I can to ensure a smooth transition.

“I will work with my team to make sure all work is completed timely and according to the high standards of the city. If needed I would work three days a week to train the new candidate,” Rodgers said.

