Douglas eyes Aquatic Doctors to kill weeds

No one was green with envy watching Douglas Harbor turn green last summer. City council was slated Monday to consider hiring Aquatic Doctors to treat for invasive weeds that challenged water recreation, boating and navigation in addition to the physical appearance of Wade’s Bayou and other venues.

Said water treatment is not a slam dunk, however.

City manager Rich LaBombard recommended the Douglas Harbor Authority choose Aquatic Doctors Lake Management Inc. of Grand Rapids over higher-bidder Clarke Aquatic Services of Spring Lake to do the work.

The firm would be charged to treat for invasive species, in particular Eurasian milfoil that last year blanketed still waters inland from Kalamazoo River currents, based on cost per acre.

Clearer water will cost green money, said LaBombard, adding payment could be accomplished through two options:

• If through the city general fund, the state will require a permit and every affected property owner’s permission to treat. A single property owner not comfortable with the options could create a gap in the treatment area and potentially cause the invasive species to continue to thrive in the harbor.

• Creating a special assessment district would guarantee a revenue source to perform the work and ensure the benefit of the whole would prevail over the objections of a few.

If done as proposed, Aquatic Doctors would apply restrictive products this May and June such as Naviage (2,4-D), Diquat, Triclopyr, Aquathol K, Hydrothol 191 and non-water restrictive products such as copper sulfate, Cutrine-Plus, Cutrine-Ultra, Cygnet Plus and shade as a tracer. It would spot treat weed beds and algae as needed three to four weeks later.

In July and August the firm would provide algae treatments applying the non-water restrictive products mentioned above, plus spot treatments again as needed.

The Douglas Harbor Authority, LaBombard told council, has received a citizen concern about the efficacy of contact herbicides and systemic treatments applied in flowing waters and currents versus mechanic removal of the invasive weeds.

An Aquatic Doctors representative was slated to speak Monday about the application process and effect water currents have on treatment.

The firm supplied both a sample contract for the city and landowners fronting possibly-treated waterways.