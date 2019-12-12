Douglas eyes new plans for old Zing

By Scott Sullivan

Editor

New owners of the former Zing Eat/Drink martini bar plan a specialty market, grill and new four-season events building at the 310 Blue Star Hwy., Douglas south gateway parcel.

Mary Fechtig, Elizabeth Estes, Garnet Lewis and Vicki Cobb – dba as Halas Holdings. LLC — bought the 1.13-acre site, former restaurant and residence on the northwest corner of Blue Star and Wiley Road in late June from Mill Pond Realty owner-broker Laura Durham.

The C-2 General Commercial district parcel includes a 4,267-square-foot former restaurant, full kitchen, exterior courtyard, Class C liquor license, 1,816 square-foot upstairs housing two apartments and 50 on-site parking spaces, plus 16 per easement in adjacent parking area.

Halas was slated to seek site plan approval for their new venture, which would further enclose the current west-side patio into a 2,346-square-foot four-season event space, from the Douglas Planning Commission Wednesday, Dec. 11, too late for this week’s print deadline.

The partners planned that night to reveal more details about their proposed new business.

Halas, per Cobb’s application, are proposing a $1.2-million market place that will:

1) Offer a warm and welcoming experience that provides a sense of belonging to both locals and visitors

2) Deliver a unique spirit of authentic hospitality through curated food, drink and events,

3) Partner with local farmers and businesses and provide an in-town retail location to increase visibility and sales.

4) Offer a four-season space for small to medium sized events,

5) Offer off-site catering, and

6) Be good neighbors and help grow a thriving community, while hopefully through our actions inspiring others to do the same.

City planner Lisa Imus says in a Dec. 6 memo to the commission the construction, which is not expected to significantly increase traffic to the site, is set to begin as soon as all permits (e.g. city, Allegan County Health Department and Michigan Liquor Control Commission) permits are obtained, with completion anticipated in April 2020.

The proposal, Imus went on, “appears to be in conformance will all site plan review criteria. She recommended it be approved with conditions that:

1) Exterior lighting be deflected away from adjacent properties and does not impede the vision of traffic along adjacent streets,

2) Signage fully comply with the city sign ordinance,

3) If the business uses the garbage enclosure north of the property, dumpster enclosure doors be added,

4) Saugatuck Township Fire District approval be obtained, including confirmation that the seating and use capacity meets the required parking area allocation, and

All required permits are obtained and receipts are forwarded to the city.

The highly-visible site has a colorful history in Douglas, having passed from the Mi-Ro Restaurant, which featured a horse sculpture atop its sign, to an ambitious but underfunded Blue Moon Bar & Grille, claimed eventually by foreclosure.

Chicago marketing businessman Jim Petzing bought it in 2011 as restaurant/martini bar hosting events and poker classes on its patio. As Saugatuck-Douglas Business Association president, he became highly-critical of local governmental business policies.

On December 2015, after running unsuccessfully for Douglas City Council, he announced he planned to leave town and sell the business for a $799,000 asking price, move to Las Vegas and become a professional poker player.

Durham bought it at auction in March 2018 for $379,000.