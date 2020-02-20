Douglas finalizes marijuana OKs

It’s official. Recreational marijuana shops can join medical ones in Douglas after city council Monday passed the second reading of ordinance allowing both uses.

The city joins Saugatuck Township and Fennville allowing such Michigan voter-approved operations, subject also to local regulations. Saugatuck allows neither type of shop.

Douglas now has two medical marijuana provisioning centers, Afficiannado and Green Koi, both on Blue Star Highway.

Its new ordinance, synopsized in this week’s Commercial Record, does not cap the number of such “marijuana facilities,” but, by requiring they be in L-1 Light Industrial and C-2 General commercial districts with at least 2,250 feet between their lots lines, limits space in each zone available.

State-licensed medical provisioning centers, secure transporting operations and/or recreational retailers will further not be allowed within:

• 50 feet of any residential zoning district;

• 1,000 feet of any school, licensed day care center or other location rented or used for the care or instruction of children less than 18 years old;

• 500 feet of any church;

• 500 feet of a public park, publicly-owned building or recreational area commonly used by minor children;

• 500 feet of a public library; or

• Any designated historic area.

Products could not be smoked, ingested or otherwise consumed in the building or on the property.

Approval would be contingent on, among other things, applicants meeting safety/security requirements including cameras, alarms systems, lighting, use of a safe for storage, ventilation and disposal plan. Product displays would have to be conducted indoors out of public view.

The ordinance will take effect 20 days after publication here.