Douglas goes to the dogs

Douglas’ second annual Winterfest Saturday, held in conjunction with the start of Alaska’s Iditarod sled dog race, featured friendly Siberian huskies raised by Holland’s Terry Perisian (shown at left), children towing their own lightweight sleds (above, right) behind the Old School House, fun and games in the Saugatuck-Douglas District Library and Douglas Elementary School (below), but no snow. Sunshine and family fun were enough for crowds on hand. (Photos by Scott Sullivan)

