Home Around Town Douglas grocery again selling beer & wine
Douglas grocery again selling beer & wine
Around Town
Community
Featured Stories
Local
0

Douglas grocery again selling beer & wine

0
Lake-Vista-Supervalu-logo
now viewing

Douglas grocery again selling beer & wine

6-7 Gorgas wins 6x-cr
now playing

State champ x 2

6-7 Twp sand mine 3x-cr
now playing

Township OKs sand mine, neighbors object

saug-doug
now playing

CVB hike to generate $.5+ million a year

po po
now playing

Cities again exchange volleys on police

6-7 SHS Prep for Success 5x-cr
now playing

Local students 'Prep4Success'

10-12 Brandess portrait 1x-cr
now playing

Blue Star

IMG_1345
now playing

Life as performance art

6-7 SPO Saug Dunn
now playing

Gorgas' dual wins lead Saugatuck to fourth-place finish at D3 state finals

baseball
now playing

Baseball results

6-7 TC MTT 6x-cr
now playing

Town Crier, Art Coast runs hit streets June 16

By Scott Sullivan

Editor

The Saugatuck-Douglas area’s only full-service grocery store has regained its ability to sell beer and wine.

Lake Vista Super Valu, 237 Center St. at Blue Star Highway, Douglas, received conditional license approval from the Michigan Liquor Control Commission to do so May 18. The store changed its name from DeMond’s Super Valu this spring after Brett DeMond acquired it from his brother, Nick DeMond.

The store had its license revoked by the LCC Nov. 28 last year after Nick DeMond was found guilty of a felony. He is serving two to 10 years in prison.

LCC records listed DeMond’s 2017 alcohol sales at $404,117.95 as of the Nov. 28 revocation. DeMond’s lawyer John Brennan agreed when visiting circuit court Judge Wesley Nykamp said Feb. 27 the business was unlikely to be able to operate profitably without a liquor license.

Operating as Blue Star Center Enterprises with a new federal ID number, the business obtained a conditional LCC license and resumed beer and wine sales May 18.

No licenses are currently available for spirit sales, Michigan Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs Public Information Officer David Harns told The Commercial Record.

“The process continues,” Brett DeMond said. “We have 30 employees and a community our family has served for 27 years.

“We are working and hoping for the best,” he said.

 

 

Related Posts
6-7 Gorgas wins 6x-cr

State champ x 2

Publisher 0
6-7 Twp sand mine 3x-cr

Township OKs sand mine, neighbors object

Publisher 0
saug-doug

CVB hike to generate $.5+ million a year

Publisher 0
Copyright 2016 The Commercial Record
Close

Share this video