Douglas grocery again selling beer & wine

By Scott Sullivan

Editor

The Saugatuck-Douglas area’s only full-service grocery store has regained its ability to sell beer and wine.

Lake Vista Super Valu, 237 Center St. at Blue Star Highway, Douglas, received conditional license approval from the Michigan Liquor Control Commission to do so May 18. The store changed its name from DeMond’s Super Valu this spring after Brett DeMond acquired it from his brother, Nick DeMond.

The store had its license revoked by the LCC Nov. 28 last year after Nick DeMond was found guilty of a felony. He is serving two to 10 years in prison.

LCC records listed DeMond’s 2017 alcohol sales at $404,117.95 as of the Nov. 28 revocation. DeMond’s lawyer John Brennan agreed when visiting circuit court Judge Wesley Nykamp said Feb. 27 the business was unlikely to be able to operate profitably without a liquor license.

Operating as Blue Star Center Enterprises with a new federal ID number, the business obtained a conditional LCC license and resumed beer and wine sales May 18.

No licenses are currently available for spirit sales, Michigan Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs Public Information Officer David Harns told The Commercial Record.

“The process continues,” Brett DeMond said. “We have 30 employees and a community our family has served for 27 years.

“We are working and hoping for the best,” he said.