Douglas has choice of waste haulers: Chef or Chef

By Scott Sullivan

Editor

Douglas has a choice of firms waiting to dish up its next single waste hauling contract: Chef or Chef.

Chef Container, the city’s provider the last five years, was the only respondent to city manager Bill LeFevere’s Oct. 4 request for proposals to furnish weekly refuse and recyclable collections for residential customers, he told council Monday.

Arrowaste of Zeeland and Republic Servicers of Jenison also received invitations but did not bid.

“Five years of experience,” LeFevere told council in an Oct. 13 memo, “give us a better understanding of how the single-hauler arrangement works in our community and what we may want to do differently as we go forward.

“We have incorporated a spring clean-up day into the base pricing in addition to the clean-up voucher option currently in the contract, and discussed the need for different arrangements and frequency for household hazardous waste collection.

“Chef has also proposed a ten-year contract option and waste-to-energy option that reduces or eliminates material going to a landfill,” LeFevere said.

He counseled council to consider these matters as Douglas negotiates a new contract in anticipation of member’s next meeting Nov. 6.

Chef has proposed 10-year basic refuse and recycling service at monthly residential charges of $11.50 for 96- or 32-gallon containers; seasonal monthly charges of $13.50 per container and $13.50 per bag; plus $1 monthly for household hazardous waste, $1 for a clean-up voucher and $4 for its waste-to-energy program.

For a five-year contract, Chef would have monthly charges of $12.99 for 96- or 32-gallon containers; $14.99 for seasonal containers and $14.99 for bags; $1 for household hazardous waste, $1 for clean-up vouchers and $4 for waste-to-energy.

In either case, total pricing would be adjusted annually by 3-percent or the consumer price index, whichever is greater.

Douglas has 614 residential homes. Chef also contracts with Laketown (1,519 homes), plus Saugatuck (549), Holland (8,880) and Plainwell (1,170) cities for curbside collection and yellow-bag recycling services.

