Douglas hears static on loudspeaker plans

By Scott Sullivan

Editor

Residents told Douglas City Council loud and clear Monday they opposed a proposal to install loudspeakers in the downtown area.

Both 2017-18 city and Downtown Development Authority budgets include an allocation to install an audio control system and speakers along Center Street from Washington to Mixer streets. The lower of two bids to perform the work, $25,989.04 from Farrell Audio Video of Kalamazoo, exceeds the city’s and DDA’s budgeted $25,000 by $989.04.

Downtown residents speaking Monday, and writing letters to city council, opposed placing loudspeakers there at all.

“As a downtown condo owner, I’m against this,” said Robin Bauer.

“Please don’t pursue this,” agreed Mark Neidlinger.

“Who decides what music, volume and frequency will be playing?” asked another resident.

Downtown business owner Kim Neuens asked council in a letter Sept. 18 what value the city would get from the purchase considering, “we have no one in town to play the speakers to,” she said.

“I have lived and worked in this area for 42 years,” wrote Fran Poposki in a Sept. 25 letter shared Monday.

“This idea, I am sure, stems from the desire to make coming to Douglas a better experience. I believe it is a mistake, as piped-in music is everywhere, and my friends and I often make our dining choices and other get-together plans based on the atmosphere of quiet, so we can converse comfortably.

“I am a musician and taught music for years,” Poposki continued. “(I) would suggest hiring live musicians now and then. That will draw a lot more people than any speaker playing music we have all heard so many times.

“I would feel sorry for people working in Douglas being subjected to listening constantly to whatever is playing … I think homes and gardens near the downtown will also be impacted by ‘noise,’” Poposki said.

“I am opposed to adding constructed sounds to (the downtown’s) uniquely charming and relaxing environment,” wrote Dede Dupre.

“I’m concerned,” council member Pat Lion said, “that only merchants, not homeowners, were consulted about the loudspeakers plan. A large percentage of affected people were not considered.“

“No one in the audience is saying they want this,” said Lisa Greenwood.

“We’ve discussed this for more than five years,” said mayor pro tem Greg Harvath. “The DDA was having a rough time of it seeking ways to bring people downtown. Merchants came to us then not wanting to create noise but more like white noise.”

“How did we get the line-item $12,000 (the city’s share of the $25,000 allocation) for this project?” asked Mayor Jim Wiley.

“It came from the lighting committee a year ago,” said city manager Bill LeFevere.

“The idea,” said council and lighting committee member Neal Seabert, “was not to have loud or blaring music drowning out what might be playing in stores.”

“We can table tonight’s proposal (to approve the purchase, contingent on nego- tiating Farrell’s cost down to $25,000),” said council member Kathy Mooradian. “But it’s costly and I’m against it.”

“I’m in favor of sending a survey, given how much time and money we’ve spent on this,” Harvath said.

Seabert, Harvath, Lion and Linda Anderson voted to table the resolution pending more research and discussion. Greenwood, Wiley and Mooradian were opposed.