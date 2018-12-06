Home Around Town Douglas hires marketing consultant for $29K
Douglas hires marketing consultant for $29K
Around Town
Community
Featured Stories
Local
0

Douglas hires marketing consultant for $29K

0
douglassign
now viewing

Douglas hires marketing consultant for $29K

12-6 Fenn reindeer 6x-cr
now playing

Reindeer in rain

12-6 Chain ferry 4x-cr
now playing

Chain ferry stays afloat on Fed waiver

12-6 CFL 6x-cr
now playing

Children First Lakeshore feeds kids year-round

12-6 XP umbrella 6x-cr
now playing

Saugatuck holiday fun reigns in rain

12-6 Stoppel book 2x-cr
now playing

Pastor's new murder yarn is about yarn

10-12 Brandess portrait 1x-cr
now playing

Blue Star

IMG_1345
now playing

Life as performance art

wilcox-mike
now playing

Weird headlines brighten week

race26511-logo-bwuhj3
now playing

Hair of Dog New Year's run to raise funds

12-6 Audubon Malachite Kingfisher 6x-cr
now playing

Calling birds

By Scott Sullivan

Editor

Douglas City Council Monday agreed to hire Laingsburg-based planning consultant LANDUseUSA for up to $29,000 to conduct a mixed-use market analysis of downtown, waterfront and urban neighborhoods development.

“Acquiring this information,” said council’s resolution, “and developing a comprehensive strategy will: provide a foundation for informed decision making by identifying the potential for future retail, entertainment, recreating, dining and housing choices as well as the adaptive reuse of vacant buildings and properties.”

LANDUseUSA owner/ president Sharon Woods, CRE, CNUa, NCI, MA, has agreed to be Douglas’ market analyst, project manager and single point of contact.

“I personally will attend all meetings,” Woods wrote city manager Bill LeFevere and economic development director Lisa Imus Nov. 28, “and not delegate any of the target market analysis work to third-party agents, liaisons, interns or junior analysts.

“I will also collaborate with your property owners and prospective developers in any way that you choose and authorize, such as phone discussions, joint meetings, market tour, study group and/or public forum with other local stakeholders in the real estate market,” she continued.

Woods, who founded LANDUseUSA in 2008, has 28 years of professional experience in market research and analysis. She has personally conducted 65 target market analyses across Michigan in the last five years.

Her proposal cites harvesting data from past studies performed for Douglas, including Edgewater Resources’ Oct. 31 Point Pleasant Marina facilities and site condition assessment, in her research here.

Douglas, armed with a $1-million Michigan Department of Natural Resources grant, is eyeing buying the now-private 1-acre, 15-slip facility at 201 S. Washington St. and converting it to a municipal marina.

Woods’ proposed fee breakdown: $10,000 for residential analysis, $3,000 for leakage analysis, $6,000 for placemaking and implementation, all “recommended,” plus $10,000 for commercial and retail analysis, which she called “optional.”

Woods anticipates a final report of at least 80 pages, including a five page executive summary plus infographics and other supporting materials assembled into an appendix with about five chapters.

Her proposal asks for at least three months to complete a housing study for the city. Should Douglas choose to add items related to a retail market analysis, along with stakeholder engagement, “we will ask for additional time so we can do the best possible job,” Woods said.

Related Posts
12-6 Fenn reindeer 6x-cr

Reindeer in rain

Publisher 0
12-6 Chain ferry 4x-cr

Chain ferry stays afloat on Fed waiver

Publisher 0
12-6 CFL 6x-cr

Children First Lakeshore feeds kids year-round

Publisher 0
Copyright 2016 The Commercial Record
Close

Share this video