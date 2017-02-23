Douglas hosts sled-dog fun March 4

Sled dogs will be coming to Douglas — snow or not —Saturday, March 4. Free Iditarod-themed fun will take place in and around the Old School House History Center, 130 Center St., and the nearby Saugatuck-Douglas District Library from 1 to 3 p.m.

Presenters Dan and Lynda Anderson of Tun-Dra Kennels in Nunica will give short interactive presentations about the history, rewards and challenges of sled-dog racing at 1 and 2 p.m.

Then it will be time to meet the stars of the show: the couple’s Siberian huskies. There will be races in which children can pull lightweight plastic sleds around the Old School House Back in Time Garden, huskie-themed crafts they can make and a scavenger hunt around the library in which they can track down a literary team of dogs.

Respite Cappuccino Court will provide cookies and hot chocolate.

In case of rain, activities will relocate to Douglas Elementary School. Call (269) 857-8241 or check the library website for details.

Event cosponsors are the Friends of the Library, Saugatuck-Douglas History Center, the Douglas Elementary School PTO and Wellness Team.