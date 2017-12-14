Douglas, Laketown win land aquisition grants

By Scott Sullivan

Editor

The Michigan Natural Resources Trust Fund board has recommended the legislature grant Douglas $1,001,400 to acquire Point Pleasant Marina and Laketown Township $640,000 to buy 2.7 acres next to its Lake Michigan beach.

“I’m elated,” said Douglas city manager Bill LeFevere, apprised Friday of the board’s announcement. “I knew members were assessing ours among several options.”

“Gaining Lake Michigan access makes for a nice investment,” said Laketown manager Al Meshkin. “We have work to do, but it’s an exciting opportunity.”

The MNRTF board recommended a total of $40.3 million for 2018 statewide projects, including $19 million in recreational-development and $21.3 million in land-acquisition projects.

Members, who draw from interest earned on private leases of state land for extraction of minerals such as oil and natural gas, considered 166 statewide applications seeking $76.1 million.

Douglas, Laketown and other applicants whose projects were recommended must now conduct appraisals of their prospective acquisitions according to state standards.

These documents and the board’s recommendations will go to the legislature for review, likely in six months or so, as part of the appropriations process. Upon approval, the legislature will forward a bill to the governor for his signature.

Douglas has eyed acquiring and/or developing public marina land as a way to qualify for more state waterway management funding.

The city Oct. 2 approved paying Edgewater Resources $4,800 to develop engineering plans and solicit bids for the first phase of building a proposed 44-slip marina at Wade’s Bayou. Should members later choose to pursue the project, the city has budgeted $160,000 in its parks and recreation capital outlay to start work on phase one of a multi-year effort at its downtown park.

The Point Pleasant proposal is separate from the Wade’s Bayou one. The existing one-acre, 15-slip marina at 201 S. Washington St. southeast of the Blue Star Bridge also boasts a house, guesthouse, pool, pool house and 500 feet of Kalamazoo Lake footage. The now-private parcel is owned by Max Matteson and Bud Baty.

“The acquisition,” reads the board’s recommendation rationale, “will protect the recreational and aesthetics of this waterfront area and expand lakefront and shore fishing access a part of a larger waterfront master plan for the area.

“The future uses at the site include a public marina, the only public pool in area, facilities for canoe and kayak rental, community meeting space and facilities for transient boaters,” the recommendation says.

The current 2.7-acre Laketown Beach at the west end of 142nd Avenue between 66th and 64th streets now offers a small parking lot and extensive stairway up and down a steep dune to Lake Michigan.

The proposed addition consists of five separate parcels, the key one an inholding on flatter land north of the steps that would allow easier pedestrian access to the waterfront.

Other parcels might allow adding restrooms, a picnic area and increased parking,