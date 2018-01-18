Douglas lays back yard chicken plans

By Scott Sullivan

Editor

Douglasonians soon can keep backyard chickens thanks to city council amending its animal ordinance Monday.

But roosters, turkeys, peacocks and other fowl still are banned.

Want to keep hens in the City of the Village of Chicken Friendliness? You’ll need a permit — supplies are limited — and to meet certain standards.

No more than five permits will be granted in the first year of what council called a “pilot program,” to see how well backyard chickens fly.

Any one applicant who lives in a single-family detached structure in a residentially-zoned district may, with a permit from the city manager or his/her designee, keep as many as four yard birds for personal use only; i.e. as pets, to lay eggs or provide meat for personal consumption.

The chickens must be contained in a fully-enclosed coop or fenced-in pen, detached from the residential dwelling and set back at least 23 feet from neighbor lots, at all times.

All coops or pens shall be built with a rat wall or similar block foundation to keep out vermin. Feed and other items apt to attract rats, et. al. must be secured and protected in sealed containers.

No offensive odors can emanate more than 10 feet from a coop or pen.

Applications must include a fee, yet to be established, the owner’s name, address, phone number, email, zoning review application with site plan, confirmation the applicant has received the city’s backyard chicken flyer and other relevant information.

Adjacent property owners must first be notified and approve having chickens next door. The city manager and his/her designee first must review the size of the lot on which the birds would be kept, the adequacy of plans for housing and confining the chickens and other facts relevant to the particular circumstances.

Initial permits are valid for a year, then renewable in one-year increments. Permits may be suspended or revoked if the holder is found to have violated city standards.

The movement took wing last May when 18 petitioners called for Douglas to allow backyard chickens and similar fowl.

“Allowing residents to keep a limited number of backyard chickens would be a socially and environmentally responsible move,” Ronna, Lucy and Olive Alexander wrote the city May 26.

The women noted cities across the country — including Ann Arbor, East Lansing, Grand Rapids, Traverse City, Grand Haven and Holland in Michigan — have begun allowing backyard chickens because of their “numerous benefits.”

These include laying fresh eggs, contributing to compost piles, eating bugs, aerating soil, eating kitchen fruit and vegetable waste, reducing landfill usage and life’s overall carbon footprint.

“Properly cared for and cleaned up after, they would make less noise and smell than most dogs,” the women said.

The petition noted in addition:

• Backyard hens provide an opportunity to teach children where food comes from and demonstrate responsible pet ownership.

• When properly raised, chickens can be wonderfully affectionate and entertaining pets.

• Fresh, naturally-raised eggs have a better nutrient profile than conventional eggs.

• Chickens produce a rich fertilizer byproduct, high in nitrogen, eliminating the need for petrochemical fertilizers and great for use in compost bins.

• Chickens eat bugs, including ticks, Japanese beetles and flies, reducing our backyard pest populations and allowing for reduced use of pesticides.

• Chickens eat table scraps, reducing municipal solid waste.

• A properly-cleaned maintained coop poses no sanitation needs.