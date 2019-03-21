Douglas looks back on busy year

By Scott Sullivan

Editor

It was a busy 2018 for Douglas, per the city’s annual planning and community development report.

After years of attempted redevelopment of the former Haworth site at 200 Blue Star Hwy., the city Monday agreed to accept donation of the facility to foster razing the old plant and redeveloping it and adjacent sites. Douglas has established a Brownfield Redevelopment Authority to pursue state grants to address site contamination.

Douglas received a $1-million Michigan Natural Resources Trust Fund grant to purchase Point Pleasant Marina in order to make it a municipal marina, and Wade’s Bayou had the first of several planned finger piers added.

To facilitate this development the city created a harbor authority, not to be mistaken for the Kalamazoo Lake Harbor Authority in which Douglas and Saugatuck are involved.

Douglas joined Saugatuck Township and the Saugatuck Public Schools Community Recreation program updating and submitting a combined 5-year Parks and Recreation Plan to the State of Michigan for approval.

After several years being renovated, the historic Root Beer Barrel opened at the corner of Center and Ferry streets selling seasonal root beer, hot dogs and more. Plans are on for that to return this year.

A new non-motorized pathway was placed along Blue Star Highway from the Kalamazoo River to Center Street.

Despite healthy private sector investment, the report notes, concern echoed down Center Street as many downtown businesses continue to close during the winter season.

The general and zoning ordinances both saw revisions focusing on medical marijuana facilities. Douglas now allows up to two provisioning centers and two transportation centers for the industry.

Provisioning centers were permitted and are going in at the former Bearco carwash, 435 Blue Star Hwy., and Old Farmhouse Antiques Store at 2918 Blue Star, both in the C-2 General Commercial District.

The planning commission met 11 times in 2018; reviewed medical marijuana, signage and food truck ordinances. City council has put the latter two on hold.

The commission approved two special use permits for residential use above accessory buildings and five commercial site plan review requests. Two more of the latter were tabled and eventually withdrawn.

Planners also approved The Furrows’ 31-site planned unit development on 20 acres at 64 Wiley Road.

The zoning board of appeals met once and denied a request for a variance from required setbacks in order to split a lot.

City council approved four lot splits, three lot consolidations, the medical marijuana ordinances and Furrows PUD.

City staff last year formally addressed 68 ordinance enforcement items: eight sign issues, three rezoning or variance matter, seven split or consolidation issues, four liquor license/medical marijuana permits, 10 fence permits, eight commercial PUD/site plan reviews, 20 violations and nine other matters. Not all concerns and complaints reached the formal written process.

Michigan Township Services, which contracts with the city, last year issued 224 permits: 70 building, 43 electrical, 65 mechanical and 36 plumbing.

Of the 70 building permits, 19 were new homes, 23 renovations or remodels, 11 additions, 14 accessory buildings, two changes of use and one demolition.

Of the permits issued, 19 required new site plan approval and 20 zoning approval by staff.

Douglas, in contrast to other communities, continued to see growth during the great recession, the report says. Over the past several years, it is starting to see a transition in investment from renovations/additions to new construction. The total declared construction costs for the city from the 224 permits in 2018 was $8,942,999.

In 2019, the report goes on, Douglas looks forward to continued investment into new housing and commercial developments as supported by an upcoming market analysis to be completed in the spring.

The city expects to continue waterfront development plus environmental remediation and construction at the at the former Haworth site.

The planning commission and council will continue to review the form-based code concept in overlay districts to ease the development process as recommended in the master plan, the report says.