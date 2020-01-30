Douglas Mayor Anderson resigns

BY SCOTT SULLIVAN

EDITOR

Douglas Mayor Linda Anderson has resigned, citing family illness as reason for her departure. She will be succeeded by Mayor Pro Tem Pat Lion.

“It is with true sadness,” said Anderson, who became mayor in 2017 after the resignation of Jim Wiley, “that I submit my resignation as a city councilor and mayor of Douglas, the place I have called home for over 20 years.

“I am unable to express my gratitude to you and my fellow councilors,” she said in resignation letter Monday to the Douglas council, “city staff and the residents of this city for the support and trust that has been given to me for the last few years.

“I am deeply moved but also know I am leaving the city in very capable hands with the current council and staff.”

Anderson’s term is scheduled to expire in November 2020. The city charter says council member’s resignations shall be made in writing, filed with the city clerk and acted upon by the council at its next regular meeting. That will be Monday, Feb. 3, in city hall at 7 p.m.

Councilman Neal Seabert, the body’s longest continuous service member, will act as mayor pro tem in stead of Lion until council fills that vacancy

Once council accepts Anderson’s resignation, the city charter states that “any vacancy in the council shall be filled within 30 days by a majority vote of its members then in office.

“Any qualified elector may apply to the council for appointment. Said appointment shall be for the remainder of the unexpired term of the vacancy.”

The appointee will assume Anderson’s council term until November 2020. Applications are available at city hall during normal business hours.