Douglas moves from bag to cart recycling

Douglas is disposing of yellow recycling bags in favor of 96-gallon recycling carts, to be picked up monthly by Republic Services.

The move, the city announced last week, is “part of our overall goal to be more conscious about recycling.

“While the yellow bags were useful, they did create a few problems regarding contamination that we hope to eliminate. We feel that by moving to the cart system, more of your recyclables will be properly recycled.”

Douglas residents may obtain a free cart by phoning (616) 662-6789 and providing their names, addresses and phone numbers in order to obtain the receptacles.

When delivered, a Republic representative will give customers a calendar so they know the first day of pick up.

Residents who are parts of a condominium, apartment or mobile home complex that uses dumpsters are asked to have their association president call Linda Osborn at (616) 662-6825 for more information.

Parties who feel they need a second 96-gallon cart can obtain them and have them picked up for an additional $3 per month. To make such requests, phone (616) 662-6789.