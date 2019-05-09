Douglas names LaBombard new manager

By Scott Sullivan

Editor

Douglas Monday hired Lowell assistant city manager Richard LaBombard to replace nine-year city manager Bill LeFevere as city manager, who is retiring.

LaBombard, who has served in Lowell’s No. 2 post since February 2018, was city council’s unanimous top choice among five finalists interviewed for the opening.

He will be paid $85,000 plus standard municipal benefits and a $4,200 annual car allowance. Based on yearly performance evaluations, LaBombard will be considered for merit raises.

The new manager is no stranger to the area, having served as Allegan County facility operations supervisor and manager from June 2014 through May 2015 overseeing county maintenance and parks staff.

LaBombard before that worked 12 years as a City of Saginaw engineering assistant, efficiency coordinator and grant writer.

He was a survey technician for Wade-Trim, Inc. in Bay City from 1995 to 2002, and an office clerk for the Tennessee Valley Authority from 1991 to 1994. The new manager holds a Master of Science degree in public administration from Central Michigan University.

In Lowell, a city of 3,783 as of the 2010 census 18 miles east of Grand Rapids, LaBombard was in charge of day to day department of public works operations which included maintaining facilities, fleet, streets, parks and cemeteries.

He also oversaw staff assigned to water and wastewater treatment operations; special projects such as road reconstruction, utility and facility improvements, plus construction of new assets.

“I’m very excited,” said LaBombard, “to be joining the City of Douglas and looking forward to getting to know the community and citizens. I’m grateful to the Douglas City Council for selecting me to be the next city manager.

“The city has exciting development plans in place,” he said. “I’m eager to get to work with the council, staff and citizens to help achieve those goals and contribute to the community.”