Home Around Town Douglas nixes proposed ‘a la cart’ recycling
Douglas nixes proposed ‘a la cart’ recycling
Around Town
Community
Featured Stories
Local
0

Douglas nixes proposed ‘a la cart’ recycling

0
douglassign
now viewing

Douglas nixes proposed ‘a la cart’ recycling

7-18 Serenity sails up 6x-cr
now playing

Saugatuck-Douglas’ ship ‘Serenity’ comes in

7-18 SCA Perrigo 4x-cr
now playing

Perrigo boosts SCA with $50K program gift

CR7-18-19-3
now playing

Lake levels expected to rise higher yet

10-12 Brandess portrait 1x-cr
now playing

Blue Star

IMG_1345
now playing

Life as performance art

sps
now playing

Schools to seek operations, rec renewals Nov. 6

wilcox-mike
now playing

Newspapers not important? Think again

CR7-18-19-7
now playing

Local audiologist named to state board

Harbor Duck won't tour after 20 years

7-11 Buttigieg Pete 1x-cr
now playing

U.S. presidential hopeful Buttigieg visits here July 21

By Scott Sullivan

Editor

Douglas City Council Monday nixed its single waste-hauler’s proposal to go “a la cart” with recycling.

Members’ chose to hold Republic Services to its current contract terms collecting yellow recycling bags every two weeks instead of the firm furnishing users 96-gallon carts for that service but picking up recyclables only monthly.

Chef Container, which renewed its 3-year single-waste hauler agreement with the city Nov. 21, 2017, announced Feb. 7, 2018, it had been purchased by Allied Waste Systems, Inc. Allied’s affiliated Republic Services thus assumed those duties.

Currently residents pick up recycle bags at city hall, then fill and then dispose of the bags in a regular trash receptacle furnished by Republic.

Concerns have surfaced in recent months about how the company handles recycled materials. Republic municipal relationship manager Kerry Rattinger last month attended a council meeting at which members and residents asked how many/much of the bagged recyclables were actually recovered in the company’s sorting process.

“I explained,” Rattinger wrote council June 17, “that contamination (mostly due to items being too big for the bags such as cardboard, or bags being broken during the compaction process) is much greater in the bag program than our other programs.

“Additionally,” he went on, “it is unsanitary, and potentially unsafe and dangerous for our employees to wade through garbage (which can include shards of glass, nails, needles, etc.) in order to pull the recycling bags from the piles of trash.

“Therefore, Republic would like to propose the following:

“• Each residence would be issued a 95-gallon recycling cart. (It would be) the same size as current trash carts but have a different-colored lid.

“• Recycling pickup would be once every 4 weeks. This has proven successful in other municipalities and limits wear and tear on the roads, as well as the carbon footprint.

“• There will be no (emphasis his) additional charge for this service.

“• Should a resident need an additional cart due to the volume of recyclable they have, carts will be available for rent for $3 a month.

“We believe that the large cart will provide sufficient capacity for the average recycler. In many cases cardboard boxes may not need to be broken down as the cart is quite large. Boxes would need to be broken down if extra space in the cart is needed.

“In either case, the cardboard would be in a cart separate from the trash, thereby vastly increasing the quantity of the cardboard, and other materials as well, that gets recycled,” the Republic spokesman’s proposal said.

Council voiced reservations about only monthly pickups and altering the existing contract. It is set to expire in November 2020.

Related Posts
7-18 Serenity sails up 6x-cr

Saugatuck-Douglas’ ship ‘Serenity’ comes in

Publisher 0
7-18 SCA Perrigo 4x-cr

Perrigo boosts SCA with $50K program gift

Publisher 0
CR7-18-19-3

Lake levels expected to rise higher yet

Publisher 0
Copyright 2016 The Commercial Record
Close

Share this video