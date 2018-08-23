Douglas not ready to dig into ‘spaghetti’ yet

By Scott Sullivan

Editor

“Spaghetti” lines — side yard water connections not linked to mains — are back on the plate for Douglas City Council.

Members Monday revisited options as to how to bring water service up to state standards. Each poses challenges, not the least of them how to fairly apportion costs.

Council last winter mulled creating three special assessment districts, apportioning some of the estimated $545,000 total cost to property owners in them and paying the rest itself. Members in March tabled acting in response to residents’ objections and their own uncertainties.

Other Douglas properties have substandard water main connections, said engineer Brian Vilmont, and the city may eye other assessment districts in the future.

Making things more difficult, old line maps are nonexistent. The city and Kalamazoo Lake Sewer and Water Authority do not know where illegal connections are because they were put in without direction or permit on private property.

The problem has not gone away since spring. City Manager Bill LeFevere told council at a work session Aug. 13 the Michigan Department of Environmental Quality will require utilities to pay for lead service line replacements at all state homes within the next 20 years.

Such replacements will begin in 2021, with line inventories required by 2020 to determine the project’s extent. This puts public utilities such as KLSWA in a bad situation since no tax dollars can be spent on private property.

A policy, said LeFevere, is needed as to how to move forward. “Will we be saying ‘no’ to all ‘spaghetti’ illegal connections or do we allow them temporarily until such time as a main is put in? What do we do with the people now asking for water? Properties with ‘spaghetti’ lines have no protection if something happens to the line on someone else’s private property.

“If it is decided to allow deferred assessments,” the manager continued, “we will need a policy that gives the city a way to attach the assessment to the title that requires, if the property is sold, that the assessment be paid in full at closing.

“We could have properties that don’t sell for 20 or 30 years, so the city would be carrying that debt for years,” LeFevere went on. “How do we hold realtors and title searchers accountable to disclose there is a deferred assessment on a property?

“Think about the new development going in on Wiley Road (The Furrows, see related story elsewhere), where the infrastructure will be recouped by the developer in the price of the lot sold.

“Then if we go ahead with these water mains and bill the entire system, these new homeowners are paying again while the properties with the ‘spaghetti’ lines have never paid for a line in front of their homes.”

Council weighed four options:

1) Move ahead with the special assessment districts as first proposed.

2) Move ahead with the districts as proposed but provide a “system subsidy” that reduces the cost to property owners. Assessments would become active immediately. Questions: determine the subsidy and terms for repayment and assume the other parameters remain as currently proposed.

3) Move ahead with the districts as proposed but the system would pay the entire project cost with the property owners’ costs deferred until they connect to it. Questions: When the line is available what requires connection to the system, how are costs to be split, is there any susbsidy, is the payment a lump sum plus interest, is the payment for a term of years.

4) Move ahead with the districts as proposed, with the system paying the entire project cost and the property owners nothing. Members dismissed that alternative Monday.

The districts discussed last winter were:

On Whittier Street south of Center Street, turning west on First Street to May Street. Property owners would contribute an estimated $74,318.10, the city $45,681.90 to this effort.

McVea Drive from Campbell Road south past Golf View to where it ends at the West Shore Golf Course redevelopment. Property owners would be jointly assessed about $148,291.10, the city $117,708.90.

Fremont Street from Union Street west to Ellis Street, then Ellis north to Center Street. Property owners would pay an estimated $80,476.66, the city $78,523.34.

Work would involve installing an underground main in areas where needed and a way for residents to have easy access to it. Besides paying a specified frontage charge per foot, property owners would be responsible for finding and paying for a way to connect to the main from the public right-of-way to their homes.

Vilmont said it was right that the city pay a portion because there is benefit to property owners outside the districts: overall enhancement to the public utility system.

Council Monday also considered rejecting option one, but LeFevere said that would mean starting the process, including establishing district roles, all over. Options one through three remain on the table for future action.