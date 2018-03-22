Douglas OK’s Coastal Society liquor request

By Scott Sullivan

Editor

Douglas City Council Monday approved recommending the Michigan Liquor Control Commission grant an on-premises redevelopment liquor license to Coastal Society, which plans to furnish dining, entertainment and a “boutique for her, him & home” at 35 Center Street as early as this spring.

The space, formerly occupied by The Button Art Gallery, which will remain at 33 Center St. east and next door, offers indoor space and two gardens, one facing Center to the north and the rear one facing Spring Street west.

Owners Kim Neppel-Kettlewell and Tom Kettlewell — who three years ago opened their Mi Coast flagship apparel and accessories store on Butler Street in Saugatuck, then a pop-up store in New Buffalo and soon-to-come retail space in South Haven — hope to try something new in Douglas.

“We envision the Coastal Society as a social club offering a coffee and foodie bar mornings, small-plate food items and a full bar at night, with a specially-curated boutique,” said Kim Neppel-Kettlewell.

“The first step toward getting a license is having the host community recommend that the Michigan Liquor Control grant one to the business. Then we wait for the LCC to decide and act.

“With or without a license, we hope to open in Douglas this spring,” she said.

The proposed operation meets district standards, said council’s resolution, in that it will lie in the Downtown Development Authority district; be open to the general public and engaged in dining, recreation and/or entertainment; seat at least 25 people and invest at least $75,000 for renovation or restoration of the premises.

The DDA board voted unanimously March 13 to recommend the move.