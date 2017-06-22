Home Around Town Douglas OKs completing B2B trail
Douglas OKs completing B2B trail
Douglas OKs completing B2B trail

By Scott Sullivan

Editor

Douglas City Council Monday accepted the $297,147.05 low bid from Lite Load Services of Hamilton to complete its east-west Beach to Bayou Trail.

The project, intended to link downtown’s Wade’s Bayou Park via 2-mile-long non-motorized path to Douglas Beach on the north side of Center Street, saw completion delayed last summer by concurrent engineering concerns extending the Warnock Drain.

Work has been budgeted for and will draw on the city’s major streets fund. It will pick up where the trail now ends near the entrance to Wilderness Ridge and extend 0.4 miles west to Lakeshore Drive.

Prein & Newhof Engineering secured bids from Lite Load, Holland’s Redline Excavating, Zeeland’s DelSal Engineering and Langlois & Sons Excavating of Holland to construct its foreshortened trail stretch, then advised the city it was comfortable with Lite Load’s low proposal.

Redline came in at $333,225.60, DelSal at $338,526.50 and Langlois at $417,786.40.

City planner Lisa Imus said work should start after July 4, end by mid-August and not take place during weekends. There may be weekday lane closures during that time, Imus said.

