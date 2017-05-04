Douglas OKs fire budget, code cooperation call

By Scott Sullivan

Editor

Douglas City Council Monday approved a Saugatuck Township Fire District budget proposal that, with Saugatuck city and township blessings, would ask voters in November to increase the fire levy on their property taxes from 1.7 to 2 mills.

Council also joined Saugatuck city peers passing a resolution to affirm and support intergovernmental cooperation towards adopting a fire code and associated ordinances.

Some township officials have proposed exempting one- and two-family homes from fire code development requirements, giving enforcement power to the township building inspector instead of the fire department and more clearly defining the types of costs the department can recover for services.

Some builders have complained rules that include access requirements, such as turnarounds for large vehicles, and construction of water retention, have been enforced by fire inspectors over-zealously.

Fire Chief Greg Janik has taken exception to those arguments. “We bend over backwards to work with builders and all residents,” he told The Commercial Record. “We enforce the code the same way for everyone.

“I understand builders have costs and needs. We all do. My job is to protect citizens, including firefighters and other emergency rescue workers,” Janik went on. “That’s what having a uniform code is for.”

The fire board’s proposed .3-mill increase would fund the department’s long-term capital fund balance and heightened cost of operating an emergency services department for a tourist-based economy.

“As we enter into fiscal year 2017/2018,” members said in a statement attached to the proposed budget, “the department goal is to keep $350,000 in the operating fund balance and build a long-range capital improvement fund of approximately $500,000.”

That fund stood at $261,695 as of June 30, 2016, a $25,332 increase over the last fiscal year.

The board’s proposal calls for a 2017/2018 operating and capital budget of $871,781 and $292,949 respectively. It plans to seek Saugatuck Township Board and Saugatuck City Council approvals at those municipalities’ next meetings May 3 and 8, respectively.

The fire board will hold a public hearing on the proposed budget June 19, in the STFD building, 3342 Blue Star Hwy., at 4 p.m.