Douglas OKs liquor request

By Scott Sullivan

Editor

Douglas City Council gave its blessing Monday to a vegan ice cream and pizza restaurant’s owner request to acquire a Class C Redevelopment liquor license.

Frederick Eagle Royce III told council he has a pros-pective full-food service Thai restaurant tenant to occupy the former Kalico Kitchen, 312 E. Ferry St., which they purchased last April for $267,000 and transformed into what they called Stone-wall Corner. The parcel also fronts Blue Star Highway.

The 48,000-square-foot Kalico, which included fixtures and a three-bedroom house, was closed by the Allegan County Health Department in 2013, then foreclosed on by Macatawa Bank.

“I have invested over $75,000 into the building since my purchase,” Royce told Douglas planning director Lisa Imus Jan. 23 in a memo.

“I have contacted the owners of all the liquor license holders that are in escrow in Allegan County and none are interested in selling to me for transfer to 312 E. Ferry St.,” Royce continued.

To pursue a new redevelopment license, he needed Douglas to declare his parcel part of a redevelopment project area. Michigan P.A. 501 of 2006 allows the state Liquor Control Commission to issue new public on-premise licenses to local government units “for the purpose of enhancing the quality of life for their residents and visitors to the community.”

The commission can do so in addition to quota licenses allowed in the jurisdiction provided the business is engaged in dining, entertainment or recreation and meets certain seating capacity and days and hours of operation requirements.

Council agreed Monday those criteria had been met.