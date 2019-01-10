Douglas OK’s Phase 2 Wade’s Marina work

By Scott Sullivan

Editor

Douglas Monday approved Wade’s Bayou Marina Phase 2 development plans that will see a “T”-end dock added to the pier installed last year at the downtown park.

City council approved spending up to $73,000 to have engineer Edgewater Resources oversee Flotation Docking Systems, Inc. installation of a 14 x 68-foot “T”-end section.

Douglas set a May 1 goal to complete the work, but FDS, claiming its schedule is committed through June, apprised the city it cannot guarantee the full project will be done before July 1.

The city last year completed $149,069 Phase 1 work which saw Riverworks Construction install $27,714.50 worth of Kebony decking, $23,100 50-foot gangway system, $21,885 fixed main pier and $63,000 floating dockage system at its east end of Center Street park.

It provides mooring for five to 10 boats, depending on length, and more should boats raft off each other. Kayak docking was furnished last year also.

Phase 2 will see FDS fabricate and install a “T” end addition carrying a 22-inch freeboard. It will include a bumper around its perimeter, two aluminum safety ladders, 10-inch aluminum cleats and three solar navigation lights placed at appropriate distance intervals.

Its decking will be Kebony (a synthetic wood brand) to match the existing dock, fastened with SS screws. Section end walls will be drilled and pull strings provided for future utility use.

Connection to the existing pier will incorporate 45-inch knee braces and deck flares. Two anchorage points at the end of the existing pier will be moved to the new section.

The full marina (as shown in the drawing nearby), to be built over time as funding allows, will consist of two main piers with 44 slips, plus 146 feet of broadside docking. At least part of its aim is to dock yacht owners’ day-use dinghies for downtown shopping.

The new marina will require harbor dredging to the site plus spoils storage somewhere.

In a separate project, the Michigan Natural Resources Trust fun board has recommended the legislature grant Douglas $1,001,400 to acquire the now-private Point Pleasant three blocks north Wade’s Bayou, just east of the Blue Star Bridge.

The existing 1-acre, 15-slip marina at 201 S. Washington St. also boasts a house, guesthouse, pool house and 500 feet of Kalamazoo Lake frontage.