Home Around Town Douglas OK’s Phase 2 Wade’s Marina work
Douglas OK’s Phase 2 Wade’s Marina work
Around Town
Community
Featured Stories
Local
0

Douglas OK’s Phase 2 Wade’s Marina work

0
1-10 Wade’s marina 4x-cr
now viewing

Douglas OK’s Phase 2 Wade’s Marina work

1-10 Stay off grass 6x-cr
now playing

Winter light

10435120_788973931146708_3171078003812900467_n
now playing

Township eyes manager, more gaps wait

WMBS chamber
now playing

New chamber slates Jan. 19 'Taste' gala

1-3 March bridge 6x-cr
now playing

Third Women's March set here Jan.19

10-12 Brandess portrait 1x-cr
now playing

Blue Star

IMG_1345
now playing

Life as performance art

wilcox-mike
now playing

Blame cold, age for column

1-10 HSO winners 5x-cr
now playing

SHS violinist wins Mueller Scholarship

1-10 LCC head on 6x-cr
now playing

Lakeshore Chorus slates auditions Jan. 15

1-10 Hope GPS 6x-cr
now playing

5 Browns to play Hope Jan. 8

By Scott Sullivan

Editor

Douglas Monday approved Wade’s Bayou Marina Phase 2 development plans that will see a “T”-end dock added to the pier installed last year at the downtown park.

City council approved spending up to $73,000 to have engineer Edgewater Resources oversee Flotation Docking Systems, Inc. installation of a 14 x 68-foot “T”-end section.

Douglas set a May 1 goal to complete the work, but FDS, claiming its schedule is committed through June, apprised the city it cannot guarantee the full project will be done before July 1.

The city last year completed $149,069 Phase 1 work which saw Riverworks Construction install $27,714.50 worth of Kebony decking, $23,100 50-foot gangway system, $21,885 fixed main pier and $63,000 floating dockage system at its east end of Center Street park.

It provides mooring for five to 10 boats, depending on length, and more should boats raft off each other. Kayak docking was furnished last year also.

Phase 2 will see FDS fabricate and install a “T” end addition carrying a 22-inch freeboard. It will include a bumper around its perimeter, two aluminum safety ladders, 10-inch aluminum cleats and three solar navigation lights placed at appropriate distance intervals.

Its decking will be Kebony (a synthetic wood brand) to match the existing dock, fastened with SS screws. Section end walls will be drilled and pull strings provided for future utility use.

Connection to the existing pier will incorporate 45-inch knee braces and deck flares. Two anchorage points at the end of the existing pier will be moved to the new section.

The full marina (as shown in the drawing nearby), to be built over time as funding allows, will consist of two main piers with 44 slips, plus 146 feet of broadside docking. At least part of its aim is to dock yacht owners’ day-use dinghies for downtown shopping.

The new marina will require harbor dredging to the site plus spoils storage somewhere.

In a separate project, the Michigan Natural Resources Trust fun board has recommended the legislature grant Douglas $1,001,400 to acquire the now-private Point Pleasant three blocks north Wade’s Bayou, just east of the Blue Star Bridge.

The existing 1-acre, 15-slip marina at 201 S. Washington St. also boasts a house, guesthouse, pool house and 500 feet of Kalamazoo Lake frontage.

 

Related Posts
1-10 Stay off grass 6x-cr

Winter light

Publisher 0
10435120_788973931146708_3171078003812900467_n

Township eyes manager, more gaps wait

Publisher 0
WMBS chamber

New chamber slates Jan. 19 ‘Taste’ gala

Publisher 0
Copyright 2016 The Commercial Record
Close

Share this video