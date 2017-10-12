Home Around Town Douglas OKs Wade’s Bayou marina plan
By Scott Sullivan

Editor

Douglas City Council Oct. 2 approved paying Edgewater Resources $4,800 to develop engineering plans and solicit bids for the first phase of building a proposed 44-slip marina at Wade’s Bayou.

Should members later choose to pursue the project, the city has budgeted $160,000 in its parks and recreation capital outlay to start work on phase one of a multi-year effort at its downtown park.

It has targeted May 2018 as completion date for constructing a concrete approach walkway, pile-supported 6×30-foot access pier, 50-foot ADA compliant gangway, accessible kayak launch and the first 120-foot leg of an 8-foot-wide main pier, all designed to accommodate future utilities (power and water), plus other features.

It would provide mooring for five to 10 boats, depending on length, and more should boats raft off of each other.

As it would not have utilities or finger piers, phase one would be operated as a transient facility for both short-term “shopper docks” (local boaters looking for a place to park their vessel for a few hours while visiting Douglas) and short-term visitors spending one or two nights.

“There are not a lot of places where you can tie your boat, get out and go eat and shop,” said council member Lisa Greenwood. “I like that this project is scalable (can be built in phases, as funding and demand allow).

The city is also eyeing now-private Point Pleasant Marina for possible public purchase. It applied this spring for a Michigan Department of Natural Resources Trust Fund grant that, if awarded, would generate 75 percent of the more than $1 million needed to buy that marina.

The entire, estimated $2.3-million Wade’s Bayou marina would have two main piers with 44 slips, plus 146 feet of broadside docking. It would require harbor dredging to the site plus spoils storage somewhere.

 

