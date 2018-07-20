Douglas opts in on medical marijuana

By Scott Sullivan

Editor

Douglas is opting in on medical marijuana with city council Monday passing the second and final reading of an ordinance to allow businesses to provide the substance subject to specified conditions.

Neighbor officials are in less of a rush to permit the use.

The Michigan Medical Marihuana (yes, spelled with an “h”) Act, passed by voters in 2008 allows patients and registered caregivers to provide to as many as five persons to use marijuana for specified medical purposes.

Specifics past that, and enforcement, were left to a haze of various, sometimes conflicting, authorities and jurisdictions. Nonetheless, close to 200,000 state residents are now legally using the substance for medical reasons including pain relief.

State lawmakers, with Gov. Rick Snyder’s blessing, in September 2016 enacted a three-bill package giving local governments the authority to regulate the location and number of provisioning centers; allowing marijuana-infused products, such as lotions and tinctures for patients who would rather not smoke or consume marijuana; and creating a “seed-to-sale” tracking system to ensure marijuana dispensed to patients has been safety-tested.

Municipalities may opt in, out or take no action allowing such uses. They cede their authority to regulate with the latter.

Some view the industry as a prospective financial gold mine in addition to furnishing proven and needed care. Others note the federal government still considers pot an illegal substance, even though its enforcement of laws against may be spotty. They contend its use among youth has been linked to academic underperformance and marijuana can be a “gateway” drug to more-addictive substances.

Holland has chosen to opt out. South Haven is reviewing the issue. So are neighbors in between.

Saugatuck City Council July 9 delayed voting on a planning commission recommendation to opt out of allowing such facilities in order to take a closer look at the possibilities at a yet-to-be scheduled workshop.

Saugatuck Township in late May postponed a scheduled June 4 public hearing about amending its ordinance to regulate pot facilities to July 23, with the planning commission claiming it wanted more time and money to study such a decision’s impacts. The matter has since been postponed until after the Nov. 6 general election, when Michigan voters will decide on whether to make recreational marijuana legal too.

Douglas passed the first reading of its medical marijuana ordinance July 2 with council members asking to reduce the distance between facilities, change the 500-feet setbacks to 50 feet and remove a non-conforming clause.

The new law allows not more than two secure transporters and two provisioning centers within city limits. All must have valid state licensing plus state and city permits.

Facilities must be located within either C-2 (General Commercial) or L-1 (Light Industrial) districts. They cannot be within 50 feet of any residential zoning district, 1,000 feet of a school or licensed daycare provider; 500 feet of a church, public park, public building, public library or recreation area used by minor children.

Security and inspection standards must be met and emissions controlled. A non-refundable $5,000 application fee is required and must be renewed for that sum each year. Council Monday discussed possibly lowering the renewal fee in the future, but took no action.