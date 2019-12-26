Douglas park project is in drive

By Scott Sullivan

Editor

Better Douglas playgrounds in Schultz Park and Beery Field? Yes, please.

Residents Anna Gregg and Kristen Schipper have won city council approval and $15,000 from the Cousins Foundation — yes, that’s local resident and NFL quarterback Kirk Cousins, who knows something about the value of playing — to get things started and are seeking more.

Sinclair Recreation of Holland has been picked to complete the projects, with proposed plans including swings, slides and climbing bars; plus a Challenge Course workout area equipment at Schultz Park designed to provide exercise opportunities for people of all ages, interests and abilities.

The overall project could cost as much as $340,000, but feel free to give more, organizers say.

The city has already confirmed replacing two pieces of playground equipment at Beery. The goal is to freshen up both parks, encouraging locals and guests alike to enjoy natural areas even more.

The committee is seeking funding for these improvements through grants, community fundraisers and private donations. Suggested levels are Community Supporter, $1 to $249; Fence Post Donation, $250; Bronze Sponsor, $251 to $999; Silver Sponsor- $1,000 to $4,999; Gold Sponsor, $5,000 to $14,999; and Platinum Sponsor, $15,000 and up.

To donate a piece of equipment and have it named, phone city planner/zoning administrator Lisa Imus at (269) 857-1438. For more information and/or to donate online, visit douglasparkproject.org.