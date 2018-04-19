Douglas police aid may have costs attached

By Scott Sullivan

Editor

Douglas City Council members apprised Saugatuck peers last week that Douglas officers on the cities’ soon-to-end joint police force would be willing to consider responding to certain types of emergency calls in Saugatuck.

But to do so free? That may be too much.

Saugatuck voted Feb. 26 to exit its 20-year police agreement with Douglas to instead contract for law enforcement with four fulltime Allegan County Sheriff’s Office deputies, a move it expects will save city taxpayers $220,000 annually.

The Saugatuck-Douglas Police Department, which will end July 1, offers 24/7 coverage. Saugatuck’s shift to a “staffing per need” approach means at non-peak times it will rely on a deputy who covers a six-township northwest county area and a sergeant.

Douglas expects to lay off half the joint cities’ current eight-fulltime officers but retain 24/7 coverage within its boundaries. City manager Bill LeFevere told council Monday he and Saugatuck city manager Kirk Harrier continue discussing how to distribute and dispose of department equipment no longer needed.

“We are in the process of scheduling a meeting with Saugatuck and the sheriff’s department to discuss transition items,” he continued.

“I also have a third meeting scheduled for later this month with the police union to continue discussions related to the layoff of employees,” LeFevere said.

A Douglas council letter sent Saugatuck April 11 notes Jan. 4 police commission discussions dealt with how such a split would result in downsizing the department and affecting Douglas officers’ ability to respond to out-of-jurisdiction calls in Saugatuck city or surrounding townships.

“We agreed,” said the letter, “that the current mutual aid agreement narrowly defines a request for service as being at the discretion of the responding party ‘having due regard for the basic public service needs of the assisting government entity’ (emphasis theirs) and that there is no liability for failure to respond to a request for assistance for any reason.

“Mutual aid,” it went on, “is not based on a ‘closest car’ concept nor would it necessarily apply to out-of-jurisdiction calls where response time gaps in coverage are intentionally created by budgetary or scheduling decisions.”

“Mr. Harrier’s Feb. 25 response to a Saugatuck Township resident stated that they (township residents) ‘will likely see better service’ (emphasis theirs) as a sheriff’s deputy, working under contract with Saugatuck, would be available to respond to calls in the township.

“We agree and observe that the same holds true for the sheriff’s department responding to or assisting with calls originating in the City of Douglas. However, this countywide patrol service is not mutual aid,” the letter went on.

“Recognizing the narrow parameters for mutual aid responses and how the June 30 termination of the agreement will impact staffing and our ability to maintain coverage within the City of Douglas, we informed your committee during our January meeting that we would not foresee being able to respond to out-of-jurisdiction calls on the same basis as has been practiced in the past.

“However, in the spirit of cooperation the City of Douglas would be willing to consider responding to certain types of emergency calls in Saugatuck on a reimbursement basis.

“If you believe that such an arrangement would be beneficial to your residents, businesses and visitors, please contact us at your convenience to discuss how we might be able to assist following the July 1 transition to your Sheriff’s Department contract,” the letter said.