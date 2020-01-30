Douglas Police had full, busy year

By Scott Sullivan

Editor

Douglas Police, in their second year separate from Saugatuck city as a standalone, 24-7 department, responded to 2,001 complaints in 2019, Interim Chief Steve Kent reported to city council last week.

The department, which through year’s end had expended $306,779.15 of its $611,345 fiscal year 2019-2020 budget (fiscal years run July 1 through June 30), is staffed by four full-time sworn-in and licensed officers. plus nine part-timers and/or backups.

They made 24 felony and 46 misdemeanor arrests last year, Kent noted, plus responded to 30 calls outside city limits.

Included were investigations for criminal sexual conduct, extortion, carrying a firearm with intent, stolen vehicles, breaking and enterings, stealing financial transaction devices, third-degree operating while intoxicated and felony bond asconder.

Douglas Police are a veteran group. Kent himself has logged 33-1/2 years of fulltime service. Other full-time officers are also veterans: Corp. Mark Giles with 26-1/2 years, Celestino Reyes with 24-1/2 years and Lori Warsen with nine years. Fulltime clerk Ashley (Bell) Janik has been with the department for 4-1/2 years.

Available part time officers include Tony Brown, Jon Bender, Jeremy Laatz, Mason Jonker, Joseph Culver, Greg Rekucki, Todd Wagner, David Greydanus and Mel Brummel (training instructor only)

Kailey Lacy serves as a part-time clerk. Deputy City Clerk Jenny Pearson is also a trained police clerk.

There is typically one officer on duty during each 12-hour shift, Kent reported, unless there is a special or holiday event, educational or training program, chief’s administrative day or other need for more personnel.

They work a rotating schedule, which allows alternating weekends off for the chief, corporals and officer.

In the most recent labor negotiation with the city, officers agreed to work 84 hours per pay period at straight pay. The chief also works as part of the rotating schedule with ne eight-hour administrative shift per pay period on alternating Mondays. The Sunday day shift falling on the chief’s rotation is covered by part-time personnel.

Job demands involve more than time on the street, patrolling.

“The county’s courthouse and jail,” noted Kent, “are in the City of Allegan, 24 to 25 miles from Douglas.

“So to assure the best availability of our staff to handle emergencies, we have implemented a system of having the chief and corporals handle court paperwork transfers to the courthouse on their off time, and we have adjusted our coverage as needed when an officer is subpoenaed to court for testimony on their regularly scheduled shift,” he said.

“A vital goal of the department,” Kent continued, “is to reduce crime in the city. As interim chief I have stressed the importance of communication with residents, business owners and seasonal residents during each officers regular foot and vehicular patrols. This continues to provide extra eyes and ears in the community and community involvement.

“I have also stressed increased visibility and property/door checks to deter those who would seek to victimize our city as the travel through and typically look for the path of least resistance.

“To assure that all areas of the city experience department presence, I have continued a targeted patrol section program. (Under it), the city is broken down into four sections and each week I assign a section to focus additional patrol time and personal/business contact time.

“The department’s regular traffic stops and enforcement are important to the community and helpful to identify other crimes and perpetrators.

“In the case where a crime has occurred, the department goal is to serve the victim(s) to the best of our ability. This requires the department complete a quality investigation, and present this investigation to the prosecutor’s office and court system. The ability to serve victim(s) and bring about consequences to the perpetrator(s) factors into the reduction of crime within our city.”

Much more is involved than making arrests. The amount of staff time, said the chief, bears noting.

“First, taking the initial report of the incident and the investigation, which typically includes complainant and/or victim interviews, collecting and processing evidence for laboratory analysis, witness interviews and written statement, suspect/perpetrator interview and interrogations, preparing and obtaining search warrants, preparing the original and subsequent reports, checking criminal records, the completion of charging requests, submitting the case to the prosecutor’s office, district court appearance for swearing to charge(s)/warrant(s), arrest of the suspect/perpetrator, and all court hearings including bench or jury trial.

“It is also important to note,” Kent added, “that this process also takes place on cases that can eventually have the requested charges not authorized by the prosecutor’s office.”

The department’s nonhuman inventory includes a 47 W. Center St. office, previous site of the Douglas fire station and later the village hall, a building the city is looking to eventually replace.

It has three fully-equipped patrol vehicles, all navy blue Ford Explorers, and is awaiting shipment of a similar 2020 vehicle to the oldest one it its fleet, a 2013 model with 135,557 miles on it.

“Three patrol vehicles seem the correct amount for this department,” Kent said, “as there have been two occasions this past year when two cars were out of service for various reasons and the third car allowed for normal operations to continue without interruption.”