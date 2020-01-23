Douglas pot hearing on tap Jan. 31

By Scott Sullivan

Editor

Douglas residents can weigh in on allowing recreational marijuana shops at a planning commission public hearing Friday, Jan. 31, in city hall, 86 W. Center St., starting at 4 p.m.

Planners will consider amending the city’s current ordinance permitting medical marijuana shops (two are already on Blue Star Highway) to add retail uses in L-1 Light Industrial and C-2 General Commercial zones.

The proposed amendment would not cap the number of such “marijuana facilities,” but, by requiring at least 2,250 feet between lot lines of them, limit space in each zone available. State-licensed businesses could seek city permits for both uses.

Medical provisioning centers, secure transporting operations and/or recreational retailers would further not be allowed within:

50 feet of any residential zoning district;

1,000 feet of any school, licensed day care center or other location rented or used for the care or instruction of children less than 18 years old;

500 feet of any church;

500 feet of a public park, publicly-owned building or recreational area commonly used by minor children;

500 feet of a public library; or

Any designated historic area.

Products could not be smoked, ingested or otherwise consumed in the building or on the property.

Approval would be contingent on, among other things, applicants meeting safety/security requirements including cameras, alarms systems, lighting, use of a safe for storage, ventilation and disposal plan. Product displays would have to be conducted indoors out of public view.

After the planning commission votes, the elected city council could weigh that group’s recommendation either way. Conceivably the latter could approve a first reading of the amended ordinance at its Feb. 3 meeting and a second one Feb. 17.

Then, effective 20 days after the ordinance were published in The Commercial Record, it would go on the books officially and applications could be turned in.

Should Douglas OK the use, it would join Saugatuck Township, whose board Jan. 8 OK’d amending its medical marijuana ordinance to include recreational pot shops under the township’s same regulations and zoning terms.

Statewide, voters last November approved recreational marijuana use by persons age 21 and older, 57 to 43 percent.

Despite that, most municipalities have banned recreational facilities within their limits, per a Nov. 15, UPI report. Of the 1,773 cities and townships in Michigan, about 1,400 so far have opted out.

Saugatuck city, which has not allowed medical marijuana, continues its moratorium on recreational uses pending further studies.

Douglas’ notice of public hearing, which first appeared in the Jan. 16 Commercial Record, says the proposed ordinance’s intent is to provide for appropriate locations and reasonable restrictions for adult use retail facilities while limiting land uses to districts compatible with them — all this while assuring they do not compromise the health, safety and general welfare of persons in the districts or other uses allowed in each of them.

Copies are available for public inspection at city hall during normal business hours and on the city’s website at ci.douglas.mi.us.

Interested persons may submit comments in writing through Thursday, Jan. 30, at noon or appear in person at the hearing to become part of the record then and there.