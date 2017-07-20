Home Around Town Douglas puts water well drilling on hold
Douglas puts water well drilling on hold
By Scott Sullivan

Editor

Douglas Monday established a moratorium on water well drilling within city limits pending further studies of its safety and effects on the aquifer.

Council, responding to a Tower Harbor Condominium Association request to drill an irrigation well, voted not to allow such uses through Jan. 15, 2018.

Noting the city, with neighbor governments, contracts with the Kalamazoo Lake Sewer and Water Authority to administer its system, drawing potable water from wells drilled into aquifers, council’s resolution pointed out further:

  • There are sources of potential pollution from historical industrial and agricultural uses, including the former Chase Manufacturing property with a known plume of contamination of chemical solvents including trichloroethylene (TCE) in the same general area as the Tower Harbor condominiums.
  • The city water ordinance provides each house shall have one service connection to the municipal water system and each separate building used for business purposes shall have a separate service connection to the system.
  • Douglas wishes to explore how best to regulate water well drilling within its limits — including, but not restricted to, inquiring whether doing so may endanger the water aquifers in the area or general public by creating an exposure pathway from below-ground contamination to the surface.
  • The city believes while such study is pending, it would be counterproductive if new wells were permitted within city limits.
  • Douglas also recognizes a moratorium on water well drilling could result in inconvenience for some users and property owners.

Council resolved that the moratorium be declared for a half-year (182 days) until Jan. 15, 2018; that the city manager, zoning administrator and attorney proceed to study appropriate regulation thereof; and during the effective period any aggrieved property owner or business be entitled to a hearing to demonstrate that the moratorium would preclude any viable economic use of his or her property.

 

