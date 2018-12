Douglas celebrated the retirement of 14-year clerk Jean Neve (right) with a reception and ceremonial turning over of a gavel to successor, longtime deputy clerk Pam Alderink before city council’s last meeting of 2018 Monday. “To the 2004 village council and all the city councils that followed, I say, ‘Thank you for the opportunity to serve as your clerk,’” Neve said. (Photo by Walter “the Wonderful” Klimek)