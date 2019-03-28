Douglas, Saugatuck seek Campbell Road fix

By Jim Hayden

Correspondent

Saugatuck and Douglas are teaming up in hopes of getting a $120,000 state grant to repair parts of Campbell Road on their shared border.

Saugatuck City Council Monday approved the application for the Michigan Department of Transportation Community Infrastructure Fund grant to repair Campbell Road at Park Street where an “undetermined source of water is causing the road to deteriorate,” according to a memo from city manager Kirk Harrier to members. Flooding is also occurring in the right-of-way near Manchester Drive.

The grant requires a $60,000 match. Each community would pay $30,000. Douglas approved the application last month. By cooperating, the cities hope to improve their chances for state approval.

Fennville City is also applying for a grant through the same program, seeking $171,500 to repave three of its streets.

In other business, the Saugatuck council approved transfering the final years of the Spear Street boat launch ramp to new owners of the Star of Saugatuck. The agreement is effective through Nov. 30, 2020.

Bruce and Marilyn Starring signed the launch ramp agreement in 2018 but have sold the business to Star of Saugatuck LLC. The new owners will continue to oversee the ramp March through November, collect fees, maintain records and provide bathroom access to facilities on their property.

The city pays the operator 50 percent of all user fees collected.

Council also approved a resolution naming April 26 Arbor Day in the city.