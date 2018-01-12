Douglas seeks treasurer/finance head

By Scott Sullivan

Editor

Douglas is seeking a treasurer/finance director to replace Bob Drexler, who left the position Dec. 1 after nine years to become financial director of Bullhead City, Ariz.

The city is advertising for a highly-qualified person to oversee all aspects of governmental budgeting, accounting, tax collections/distributions and financial reporting for all operations.

Douglas has a 1,257 year-round population, with a seasonal estimate of 5,000.

Council projects a salary range from $54,400 to $64,600, depending on qualifications, “with a very attractive benefit package.” Its first candidate review will begin Jan. 23.

Douglas now has 17 fulltime employees and approximately 16 part-time employees. Its annual budget for the general and all other funds is approximately $4.2 million.

Qualified candidates, its job posting says, “must possess a bachelor’s degree in accounting (CPA designation desirable), extensive knowledge of governmental accounting principles and practices, industry software, excellent verbal and written communication skills, comprehensive knowledge of public finance practices, short and long-range financial planning experience, TIFA experience, internal policy development/implementation skills, and extensive public budgeting experience.

Candidates should submit résumés, professional reference lists and salary histories to Clerk Jean Neve, City of Douglas, 86 W. Center St., Douglas, MI 49406. They may also fax (269) 857-4751 or email jneve@ci.douglas.mi.us.