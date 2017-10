Rock on Ice ice and vegetable sculpting business owner Shannon Gerasimchak — creator of work such as shown — will return to Upscale Mercantile, 161 N. Blue Star Hwy., Douglas, for its fifth annual Pumpkin Carving event Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 21 and 22, starting at 11 a.m. The business will also serve “spooky wines” from neighbor J Petter Galleries. All are welcome to stop by and enjoy the pre-Halloween fall fun. (File photo)