Douglas street work to get underway July 12
Douglas street work to get underway July 12

With a new road construction contract awarded, work in Douglas will start July 12 and run through Aug. 18.
The road mill and pave areas will be:
• Wiley Road between Wiley Court and Colfax Court.
• Water Street between Wiley Road and Fremont Street.
• Water between Center and Chestnut streets.
• Fremont between Ferry and Lebarre streets.
Beginning next Wednesday, these road sections will be milled and re-paved. This part of the project should take approximately four days. When the milling is being performed, the road stretches will be closed, except for local access.
These sections will then be reopened until paving occurs, then closed again for approximately 24 hours, except for local traffic.
This construction project will also include the final development of the Beach to Bayou Trail, requiring northern lane closure of West Center Street from Ferry to Lakeshore Drive. A detour will be posted for westbound traffic via Ferry to Campbell Road and Lakeshore. Local traffic will be accommodated.
The non-motorized trail portion of the project should take about four weeks.

