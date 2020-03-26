Douglas taps Wikar as new ZA

By Scott Sullivan

Douglas City Council Monday named Nicholas Wikar, who has worked the last four months in city hall in planning and community development, new zoning and zoning administrator.

He will replace Lisa Imus, who announced Feb. 17 she would the post she had held since September 2015, to become village manager of Lawton.

The city will temporarily add duties of processing zoning compliance-related applications, site plans, special land use permits, zoning variances and certificates of occupancy to contractor Michigan Township Services, which also is responsible for issuing building permits, limited inspection services and other billable construction-related services.

MTS office manager Tasha Smalley will coordinate those services, expected to cost $48 per hour.

Wikar, who lives in Holland, holds an associate’s degree from Grand Rapids Community College and Bachelor of Science in city and regional planning from the Ohio State University.

He previously worked in planning and development in Detroit, Cleveland and Columbus, Ohio, and is a member of Central Ohio and Michigan planning associations.