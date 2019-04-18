Home Around Town Douglas to explore new Schultz Park playground
By Scott Sullivan
Editor
Douglas City Council Monday named an ad hoc committee to explore raising funds for a new Schultz Park playground.
Anna Gregg told council April 1 she and other residents estimated $150,000 in initial equipment costs for the community project. Council member Patricia Lion volunteered to serve on an exploratory committee.
Council Monday named residents Heidi Rottman, Kristen Schipper, Ginny Colvin and Sherrie Wellman to join Gregg and Lion to research and fund-raise for the cause.

