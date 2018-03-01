Douglas to go to dogs during Winterfest Saturday

Dog days will return to Douglas for its second annual Winterfest Saturday, March 3, from noon to 3 p.m.

The collaboration between Douglas Elementary School, the Saugatuck-Douglas District Library, Saugatuck-Douglas History Center, Saugatuck Township Fire District and the City of Douglas will star sled dogs — Siberian huskies raised by Holland area kennel owner Terry Perysian.

They will appear at the Old School House, 130 Center. St., where Perysian will discuss dog sledding and the friendly animals will be available for petting or pictures. Saturday coincides with the start day of the famous Iditarod sled dog race in Alaska.

Then it will be out to the “track,” where a portion of Center Street will be closed for demonstrations of the team in action, complete with a sled to pull.

The Old School House will also host human Iditarod relays in the Back-in-Time Garden, perfect for children to “run a course” themselves.

The Library, at Center and Mixer streets, will host face painting and a book walk, where every child who participates will get a new book to take home.

The fire district will set up a display, including fire engines for visitors to explore, at Beery Field. S’more stations, where everyone can roast their own marshmallow and create warm snacks, will be available. Firefighters are donating food supplies. If the weather cooperates, snowman building or snow-angel making may also take place.

At Douglas Elementary, 201 Randolph St., winter-themed games developed in part by students will take place in the gym. Lunch offerings, such as hot dogs and chips will be available for a modest charge.

“We’re really excited to have this event,” said DES Principal Michaelle Gust. “We’re hoping to get families out of the house and active, which is sometimes tough in the winter.”

Families are encouraged to park at the school and walk to the three venues. The City of Douglas will provide a horse-drawn carriage, which will operate in a loop between the three sites throughout the event.