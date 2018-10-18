Home Around Town Douglas to make fall bike path changes
By Scott Sullivan

Editor

Douglas will make adjustments this fall to its new Blue Star Highway bicycle/ pedestrian path between Center Street and the Blue Star Bridge.

City manager Bill LeFevere wrote residents Oct. 4 a final stretch walk-through by staff, engineers and Michigan Department of Transportation personnel during the week of Sept. 24 resulted in changes suggested by engineers.

Among them will be removing two or three trees, cutting back or removing some tall grasses and replacing other lower vegetation, mostly in the median. Some replanting may not be completed until this spring.

Additionally, three intersections will see curbing realigned to increase turning radius, more signage placed and reflective bollards added to distinguish snowplow lanes.

The highway was reduced from three to two lanes this summer allowing a 10-foot-wide non-motorized lane to be created, separated by a curbed median.

The $370,000 project was largely funded by a federal Congestion Mitigation and Air Quality awarded the city by MDOT. Douglas tapped its major street fund for the match-grant balance.

The work was folded into the proposed 20-mile Blue Star Trail recreation pathway proposed to link Saugatuck and South Haven.

“The City has received many compliments on the pathway over the summer and have been pleased to see it get so much use by visitors and residents,” LeFevere’s letter said.

