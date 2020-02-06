Douglas treasurer Carpenter moves on

By Scott Sullivan

Editor

Douglas Treasurer David Carpenter has resigned to take a similar job near his home in Sparta.

“I’ve been commuting 45 miles from Comstock Park each way for two years,” Carpenter, 55, told The Commercial Record Monday.

“I’ve working in Douglas. People here are the best,” he said. Feb. 21 will be his last day.

City council Monday hired Grand Rapids CPA and consulting firm Vredeveld Haefner LLC, with which it contracted during the last treasurer transition, to provide fill-in services until a full-time replacement can be found.

The company’s full range of staffing services range from $90 to $165 an hour, said its contract proposal, according to city needs. Proposed local staff will be CPAs Peter Haefner, one of its partners, at $165 an hour; and senior associate Matt Smith at $110 an hour.

Douglas, which has posted the treasurer’s vacancy with the Michigan Municipal League, Michigan Municipal Treasurers Association and local media, will make its first review of applications Feb. 28.