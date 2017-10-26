Douglas treasurer Drexler to depart

By Scott Sullivan

Nine-year Douglas treasurer/finance director Bob Drexler is leaving for Bullhead City, Ariz.

Drexler, 31, wrote city council Oct. 16 he will leave Douglas effective Dec. 1 to become financial director of Bullhead City, population 39,450. Douglas has a 1,257 year-round population, with a seasonal estimate of 5,000.

“It’s a nice step up for me,” Drexler said.

The city is advertising for “a highly qualified person” to fill the opening. Responsibilities include all aspects of governmental budgeting, accounting, tax collections/distributions and financial reporting for all city operations. Council projects a salary range from $54,400 to $64,600, depending on qualifications, “with a very attractive benefit package.”

Douglas now has 17 fulltime employees and approximately 16 part-time employees. Its annual budget for the general and all other funds is approximately $4.2 million.

Qualified candidates, its job posting says, “must possess a bachelor’s degree in accounting (CPA designation desirable), extensive knowledge of governmental accounting principles and practices, industry software, excellent verbal and written communication skills, comprehensive knowledge of public finance practices, short and long-range financial planning experience, TIFA experience, internal policy development/implementation skills, and extensive public budgeting experience.

The city’s first review of applicants will begin Nov. 10.