Home Around Town Douglas treasurer Drexler to depart
Douglas treasurer Drexler to depart
Around Town
Community
Featured Stories
Local
0

Douglas treasurer Drexler to depart

0
CR 1_CR 1
now viewing

Douglas treasurer Drexler to depart

CR 1_CR 1
now playing

Hurray! Halloween's at hand

northshore-of-saugatuck copy
now playing

Township OK's dunes plan, more steps wait

6-1 Fishng Ken 2x-cr
now playing

CVB, director part ways after 4 months

CR 1_CR 1
now playing

Barrel of fun

8-3 fennville clinic front
now playing

Fennville med center slates open house

CR 1_CR 1
now playing

Holiday volunteers 'take a bow'

10-12 Brandess portrait 1x-cr
now playing

Blue Star

IMG_1345
now playing

Life as performance art

wilcox-mike
now playing

Will big business snare marijuana licenses?

chemical bank
now playing

Fennville waits for response on federal bank complaint

By Scott Sullivan

Editor

Nine-year Douglas treasurer/finance director Bob Drexler is leaving for Bullhead City, Ariz.

Drexler, 31, wrote city council Oct. 16 he will leave Douglas effective Dec. 1 to become financial director of Bullhead City, population 39,450. Douglas has a 1,257 year-round population, with a seasonal estimate of 5,000.

“It’s a nice step up for me,” Drexler said.

The city is advertising for “a highly qualified person” to fill the opening. Responsibilities include all aspects of governmental budgeting, accounting, tax collections/distributions and financial reporting for all city operations. Council projects a salary range from $54,400 to $64,600, depending on qualifications, “with a very attractive benefit package.”

Douglas now has 17 fulltime employees and approximately 16 part-time employees. Its annual budget for the general and all other funds is approximately $4.2 million.

Qualified candidates, its job posting says, “must possess a bachelor’s degree in accounting (CPA designation desirable), extensive knowledge of governmental accounting principles and practices, industry software, excellent verbal and written communication skills, comprehensive knowledge of public finance practices, short and long-range financial planning experience, TIFA experience, internal policy development/implementation skills, and extensive public budgeting experience.

The city’s first review of applicants will begin Nov. 10.

 

 

Related Posts
CR 1_CR 1

Hurray! Halloween’s at hand

Publisher 0
northshore-of-saugatuck copy

Township OK’s dunes plan, more steps wait

Publisher 0
6-1 Fishng Ken 2x-cr

CVB, director part ways after 4 months

Publisher 0
Copyright 2016 The Commercial Record
Close

Share this video