Douglas update: meetings move online

By Scott Sullivan

Editor

Douglas City Council Monday held its first formal meeting by Zoom teleconferencing after a trial run attended by 31 online guests last Thursday, reported City Manager Rich LaBombard in last week’s Friday Memo.

It and other local municipalities are doing so as a Covid-19 public safety response and requirement in order to carry on public business.

In other responses to Gov. Jennifer Whitmer’s March 24 “Stay Home, Stay Safe” executive order, the city is suspending what the law defines as non-essential services, noted the City Manager. These include:

Installing Schultz Park boat ramps,

Installing downtown trash cans,

Leaf and brush collection

Opening public restrooms,

Repairing Douglas Beach access stairs, and

Spring clean-up week.

Essential services, per the order, continue, such as solid waste collection (e.g. dog park trash collection).

“Please keep in mind,” said LaBombard, “that once the executive orders are lifted there will be a large backlog of work to be completed and we will probably field additional complaints if we don’t make an attempt to properly align residents’ expectations.

The manager, inquiring of the Allegan County Health Officer about the expected surge in need for acute-care hospital beds, “understands there likely is a plan, but management of it lies outside of county government, instead in the hands of regional hospitals. I’ll continue to work to find the information as time permits,” LaBombard said.

Staff, per state order, is working on a plan to identify an interpreter, typist, hearing-impaired relay service, or closed captioning in preparation to make future public meetings hearing-impaired-accessible.

As to lessons learned during a crisis, LaBombard spoke on city staff’s behalf to share “the experience has been good, bad, frustrating, challenging and fun all at the same time.

“I’m personally learning,” he went on, “about the vulnerabilities in processes and procedures and beginning to think about how we overcome these challenges in the future.

“I see the city focusing on our website and internet-based services, rather than paper forms and walk-in traffic.

“I’ve learned that as a city government, we spend a good deal of time searching for information that should be readily available at our keyboards. I get frustrated by the economics of having to locate the same information over and over again when we could invest in finding the information once and have it forever.

“Finally,” LaBombard said, “I’m learning that communication, no matter how hard we try, isn’t heard the same by everyone because we all communicate in our own style.

“It’s all good stuff and things that we can work on as a team,” he said.